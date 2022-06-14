Drummonds Grange Care Home residents' River of Hope for Queen's Jubilee

River of Hope is an arts-based learning project linking schools around the world through the study of rivers. In 2022, it formed part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Katie Nicolson, activities manager at the Lasswade care home, said: “Here at Drummond Grange we decided to make our own River of Hope. Throughout the morning residents wrote out their dreams and wishes for the planet for the next 70 years, leading to some really powerful conversations.

"We then attached them to our ‘river’ and all gathered together to take a photo. The residents really enjoyed seeing their creation come to life and seeing a small thing they had done become something so big and beautiful.”

The care home residents with their 'River of Hope'.

One of the messages on the River of Hope.