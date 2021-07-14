Dunbar RNLI: Children rescued after being cut off by the tide on the East Lothian coastline
Two children have been rescued off the East Lothian coastline after being cut off by the tide.
The girls, aged 13 and 12, became stranded in a rising tide off the Dunbar coast, and called the coastguard at around 4.35pm on Wednesday.
The inshore lifeboat was launched swiftly and reached the children around 10 minutes after receiving the call.
Read More
The two girls were unhurt, but very cold with the water reaching their thighs, and they were assisted into the boat and taken back to the harbour.
ILB helm Alan Blair said: “The girls were a little embarrassed but they did the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the coastguard, especially with the tide still rising.
"It’s good to see our safety message is getting through.”
The crew added: “If you get into trouble in the water or see something else suspicious call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”