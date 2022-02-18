The five-metre high steel sculpture found just off the A1 is known for its unique appearance and is recognised to benefit the town by bringing in tourism and footfall.

It is understood that vandals targeted solar panels which power the lights and allow the impressive bear to shine bright for various occasions.

Ken Ross from Hallhill Developments, responsible for The DunBear, said it was really “disappointing” to see that the panels had been vandalised “yet again”.

He commented: “Not only is it inconvenient and costly to continue having to repair the panels, but it is spoiling people’s enjoyment of the sculpture, which is also lit up with different colours on different key dates, such as Valentine’s Day and St Andrew’s Day.

“We would urge those seeing this happening to report this to the police and working together we can hopefully end these persistent acts of mindless vandalism”

The sculpture was erected in November 2019 as a tribute to John Muir, a Dunbar-born naturalist and conservationist.

Muir played a key role in the establishment of National Parks in the USA, including Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks, and was hugely influential in global wildlife conservation. These parks played a major part in the conservation of the brown bear.

The DunBear was created by Andy Scott, a renowned Scottish sculptor who is responsible for the other stunning works such as The Kelpies near Falkirk.

