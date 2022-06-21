Iconic band the Eagles will be performing in the Capital on Wednesday evening – here it all the information you need.

When will the stadium open?

The West Fan Village opens at 3pm for all ticket holders, and the stadium opens at 5pm.

Hospitality will also open at 5pm.

When will the music start:

The support act, Little Big Town, will take to the stage around 7 pm.

The Eagles will be on stage around 8.10 pm.

These times are approximations and may vary on the night.

There will be no pyro, cryo or confetti used during the performance.

What bag are you allowed?

BT Murrayfield rules are that no bigger than an A5 bag is allowed in to the stadium.

This means bags must be 21 cm by 15 cm by 8 cm or smaller.

This policy will be strictly enforced and bags larger than this will not be allowed in.

The only exception to this rule will be people who require bags for medical or child care reasons.

These people will be directed to dedicated search lanes at each entry point.

Things you are not allowed to bring in with you:

Weapons of any kind or anything that could be considered a weapon

Alcohol of any sort

Glass bottles or aluminum cans

Sealed plastic soft drinks/water bottles larger than 500ml

Hip flasks/Chilly Bottles/Personal water bottles

Audio or recording equipment such as cameras, iPads; tablets; computers etc.

Dangerous or hazardous items

Banners, signs or flags

Umbrellas

Bicycles, Hover boards, scooters, skateboards or other skates

Air horns

Silly string or party poppers

Laser pointers or flashlights

Fireworks / pyrotechnics/ flares

Selfie sticks

Inflatables

Controlled or illegal substances

Items deemed to be inappropriate or offensive including clothing/ flags/ banners

Be organised

Plan your journey ahead of time – both there and back from the concert, and the organisers also recommend that you turn up to the concert with plenty of time to spare.