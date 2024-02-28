Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mercat Grill in Whitecraig has its first charity doggy event for 2024 on Saturday, March 2, with all proceeds going to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home charity.

The venue has also released dates for upcoming events for owners and their four-legged friends throughout this year. The year's first 'Doggy Barkfast' takes place this Saturday, 9.30am to 11am, with customers paying £7.50 for a tea or coffee, hot filled roll and a treat for their dog.

Graham Blaikie, owner of the Mercat Grill, said: “Our charity doggy events give people the chance to catch up with fellow fido owners, whether they meet up with old friends or come and meet new people.

“Everyone is welcome and it’s a great opportunity for the dogs and people to socialise! And gives us a great opportunity to raise vital funds for the Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home.”

The Doggy Barkfast takes place on Saturday at The Mercat Grill in East Lothian.

The dog-friendly venue in the East Lothian village near Musselburgh will run Doggy Barkfast on the first Saturday of every month. Future dates are: April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, August 3, September 7, October 5 and November 2. Then in December, the venue's popular festive doggy event 'Santa Paws' will take place, with the date and time to be confirmed later.