Ahead of National Dog Day on Thursday, August 26, Showers To You have released research revealing the UK’s top 10 dog beaches.

Seacliff beach, Near North Berwick was voted number eight with Yellowcraig Beach claiming number six on the list.

The top spot was taken by Durdle Door beach, located in Dorset. The famed limestone arch makes a dreamy backdrop to a game of fetch with your four-legged friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most dog-friendly beaches in the country have been revealed.

Only one other Scottish beach made it into the top ten, Bosta Beach on the Isle of Lewis. The Hebridean beach boasts miles of white sand and has no restrictions on doggy guests.