East Lothian beaches named most dog friendly in Britain
Seacliff and Yellowcraig have been voted as the UK’s top seaside getaways for dog owners.
Ahead of National Dog Day on Thursday, August 26, Showers To You have released research revealing the UK’s top 10 dog beaches.
Seacliff beach, Near North Berwick was voted number eight with Yellowcraig Beach claiming number six on the list.
The top spot was taken by Durdle Door beach, located in Dorset. The famed limestone arch makes a dreamy backdrop to a game of fetch with your four-legged friend.
Only one other Scottish beach made it into the top ten, Bosta Beach on the Isle of Lewis. The Hebridean beach boasts miles of white sand and has no restrictions on doggy guests.
With over 151 dog friendly beaches in the country, the two East Lothian locations managed to claim spots in the top ten thanks to their stunning coastlines providing ample space for pups to play.