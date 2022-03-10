East Coast on Musselburgh’s North High Street has been crowned one of the 50 best in the UK for the third year running. Photo: East Coast

East Coast, on Musselburgh’s North High Street, also sits proudly amongst Scotland’s top 10 fish and chip takeaways.

It is the only chippy in Edinburgh and the Lothians to make the prestigious list.

The accolade follows an extensive search by trade publication Fry Magazine to find those chippies serving up the finest fish suppers, including two rounds of mystery dining visits.

Anonymous judges sampled the food and assessed key aspects of the eatery, from the quality of the food and customer service, to the cleanliness of the premises to staff knowledge, professionalism and social media presence.

With 100 marks up for grabs, the standard was extremely high, with the benchmark being 96% or over for takeaways to win an award and 95% or over for restaurants.

East Coast scored an impressive 98% overall with the mystery diners particularly praising the ‘lovely taste’, ‘freshness’ and ‘perfectly cooked’ food; ‘plenty of choice on the menu’; ‘efficient and prompt’ service; ‘cleanliness’; and ‘friendly staff’, who are ‘obviously proud of their products’.

Just a short walk from Fisherrow Harbour and Musselburgh beach, East Coast is the ideal foodie venue for families to enjoy award-winning Scottish fish and seafood in the fresh sea air.

The upmarket takeaway also runs specials such as East Coast lobster with garlic butter and twice cooked chips, prawn loaded fries and monkfish scampi. They offer a kids’ menu and gluten free options are also available.

Owned by Carlo and Katia Crolla, East Coast is the next chapter for the Crolla family, who have been serving the honest folk of Musselburgh from its venue on North High Street since 1974.

A delighted Carlo said: “We’re really proud to have been named one the UK’s 50 best fish and chip takeaways for the third year running. We’re also amongst Scotland’s top 10 and the only fish & chips takeaway in Edinburgh and the Lothians to land a place on this list.

“This award is owed to the hard work and effort of the whole East Coast team who strive every single day to be the best and help put East Lothian on the map as a real foodie destination.

“Businesses in smaller towns like Musselburgh are often overlooked in UK-wide competitions like this, so it means a lot to us to represent the town on a national level in a competition with such a high benchmark.

“We’d like to thank all our loyal customers, friends and team members who have supported us during a very challenging two years.”

Reece Head, Fry Magazine’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways competition organiser, added: “We’re so pleased to announce this year’s winners, including East Coast in Musselburgh.

“The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that operators like East Coast put into running their businesses.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.”

