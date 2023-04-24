A section of the main motorway in East Lothian remains closed this morning due to a crash, with emergency services in attendance at the scene and diversions in place during the Monday morning rush hour traffic.

The A1 was closed both ways from Thistly Cross Roundabout to Spott Roundabout to allow police to carry out crash investigation work. The road has been closed since the early hours this morning following a serious accident at 2.55am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At 2.55am on Monday, April 24, police were called to a serious road traffic collision on the A1, between the Thistly Cross and Spott Roundabouts, near Dunbar. Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries are continuing. The road is closed in both directions with local diversions in place."

Diversions remain in place while investigation work is carried out following the crash. Southbound leave the A1 at Thistley Cross Roundabout, take first exit to Beltonford Roundabout, take second exit and follow A1087 through East Barns and Belhaven, turn right into Summerfield Road then onto Countess Road, follow the one way system, rejoin and follow A1087 through Dunbar to Broxburn Junction and rejoin A1 southbound.