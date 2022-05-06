Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Tam McCann has been left raging after the touching brass plaque to his four-year-old son Calum - which was put in place 20 years ago - was left obscured by the new street lighting.

Calum McCann was tragically killed after being struck by a car while he was out riding on his scooter in Prestonpans, East Lothian, in June 2002.

Tam McCann's son Calum died in 2022 after he was struck by a car

The boy was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children but died after suffering severe injuries.

The memorial plaque was subsequently placed near to the scene at the town’s High Street by his devastated family a few weeks later.

Now dad Tam has taken to social media to criticise the council workmen who blocked the plaque while installing the new lamp post on Thursday.

The lamp post was installed in front of the memorial plaque which has been on the spot for 20 years

Tam posted: “Well that’s the council for you.

“[They] couldn’t even put the street light half a foot to the right or left but slap bang right in the front of my wee lad’s plaque which has been on that fence for near 20 years.

“Folk must have been blind when they put up [the] new light.”

Locals have also slammed the local authority following the “sickening” lamp post blunder.

Tam McCann is furious after the lamp post was installed in front of the plaque

Rachelle Thomson posted: “Find this so disrespectful by the council. I swear some people don’t have a brain or respect these days.”

Helen Dewar said: “That’s absolutely sickening. To think anyone could be so stupid and thoughtless to put that in front of wee Calum’s plaque - shame on them.”

And Denise Smith added: “This is so sad - they have no respect at all.”

It is now believed a family friend has agreed to take the plaque down, clean it up and reposition it nearby.

An East Lothian Council spokesperson said: “Street lighting on Prestonpans High Street was recently upgraded to provide new more energy efficient lighting. External contractors installed new columns close to the previous installations in order to use existing connections.