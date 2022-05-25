Rosie the Border Terrier disappeared while out for a walk on the beach in East Lothian with owner Maggie Scullion and partner David at around 9.30am, on Sunday, May 15.

The four-year-old pup vanished into undergrowth while running around on the dunes, and when she failed to reappear as usual, her owners became worried.

Despite a frantic search, there have been no sightings of Rosie since, and her distraught owners fear she may have been stolen.

Initially, they were worried that the pup had crawled down a nearby fox hole and become stuck. However, they placed special cameras down the hole, which did not find any sign of her.

Rosie’s owners are asking people living nearby to check CCTV, and have urged visitors to the beach to check dashcams for any footage of their pet.

Maggie, an IT Programme Director, who lives in Gullane, said: “It has been devastating and we’re desperate to get Rosie back home as soon as possible.

Rosie the Border Terrier disappeared from Gullane Beach - and her owners fear she may have been stolen.

“Like all terriers she loves to explore in the undergrowth, but it’s not like her to go missing. We initially thought she had gone down a fox hole but we’ve had cameras down three times, including a drainage CCTV camera, so we now think she has been stolen.

“Everyone in the village has been amazing with the way they have been helping in the search for her. Even the greenkeeping staff at the golf course have been out searching for her.”

If anyone has any information, please contact 07881913344.