News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

East Lothian fire: Fire crews rush to large rubbish fire at Dunbar Landfill site next to the A1

Three fire engines attend East Lothian fire
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge blaze which ripped through Dunbar Landfill Site, next to the A1.

The fire broke out at the landfill site on Monday afternoon, with firefighters having worked for the rest of the day to put the fire out. Three fire engines attended the incident. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said firefighters are still on the scene working to make the area safe almost 24 hours after the fire broke out.

He said: "We were alerted at 1.40pm on Monday, August 28 to reports of commercial landfill site in Dunbar. Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a well-developed rubbish fire.

“A further appliance was mobilised and firefighters extinguished the fire. Crews remain on the scene as they work to dampen down to make the area safe. No casualties were reported.”