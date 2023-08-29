Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge blaze which ripped through Dunbar Landfill Site, next to the A1.

The fire broke out at the landfill site on Monday afternoon, with firefighters having worked for the rest of the day to put the fire out. Three fire engines attended the incident. Nobody was injured in the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said firefighters are still on the scene working to make the area safe almost 24 hours after the fire broke out.

He said: "We were alerted at 1.40pm on Monday, August 28 to reports of commercial landfill site in Dunbar. Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a well-developed rubbish fire.