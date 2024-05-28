Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nine baby ducks rescued near Haddington

A brood of adorable ducklings have had a lucky escape after they were saved by burly firefighters after getting trapped in a drain at the weekend.

The nine baby ducks were found stuck in the deep drain by a passing mum and daughter on a busy road near Haddington, East Lothian, at around midday on Sunday, May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters rescued the ducklings from a drain at a road near Haddington on Sunday.

Firefighters were called out to rescue the young birds and all were plucked safely from the dirty drain and taken to recover at the Scottish SPCA’s national wildlife rescue centre, near Alloa.

Zena Trendell spotted a dead adult duck on the roadway while taking her midwife daughter Anna Cameron to her work at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Sunday morning.

The firefighters and SSPCA member at the scene on Sunday.

Zena, from Ballencrieff, near Longniddry, said: “We spotted an dead adult bird on the road as I was taking my daughter to work early on Sunday. She asked me to check on my way back home to see if there were any ducklings around and after I stopped the car I spotted the young birds trapped in the drain.

“It’s a busy road so I decided to call the Scottish SPCA who came out quickly and as we couldn’t lift the heavy drain cover it was decided to call in the fire service. They arrived with full sirens and lights going and soon managed to gain access to the drain well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The guys were really great and managed to rescue the birds very quickly though one little one did cause a bit of problems by being shy and not wanting to come out. The firefighters said it was a nice job for them compared to what they usually attend to.”

The rescued ducklings were placed in this box and taken to safety.

The ducklings were safely boxed up and taken away to be checked over by the Scottish SPCA.