A fundraiser for the family of ‘one of life’s genuine good guys’ has smashed over three times its target.

Cal Clark, 28, was killed following a fatal road crash on the A1 near to Macmerry shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Tributes have been pouring in all week for the Tranent local, ardent Hibs fan and “one in a million.”

A fundraiser has now been set up to help support Cal’s family during this difficult time, initially setting out to raise £2,000.

It has – at time of writing - already raised over £6,500.

The statement on the page confirms: “We have set this page up to help support Cal’s family with the stressful weeks ahead and to take some pressure off them, as it’s the last thing they need at this devastating time.

“I’m sure most, if not all of you, knew Cal and how loved he was by anyone who was graced with his presence.

"Knowing Cal was a privilege and I’m sure everyone knew him for different reasons; from cleaning your windows, his beloved 2nd home - the Whispers, Hibs home and away games… or just generally seeing him around, as he wasn’t hard to miss with his hair and unique fashion sense, but that made Cal who he was and why he was so loved.

“I know we are all feeling helpless at the minute, so any contributions will be greatly appreciated and will go towards giving Cal the send off he deserves.

“The world will not be the same without you mate and you’ll be missed dearly every day, by everyone.”

Tributes on the page include “it was a pleasure to know you Cal - one of a kind” and “Cal, you were such a character full of fun, love and laughter.”

Police continue to investigate the incident, with Sergeant Barry Sommerville adding: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that could assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who has a dashcam to check their footage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0026 of 5 June, 2022.