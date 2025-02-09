East Lothian Hollyoaks and Monarch TV star and country singer Callum Kerr grieves his mother's death
Callum Kerr, 30, from Musselburgh took to social media on Saturday to issue a statement with his sister about their mother Dawn Searle. The bodies of Dawn Searle and her husband Andrew were discovered by a neighbour at the hamlet of Les Pesquiès, near Villefranche-de-Rouergue, in south-west France on Thursday.
Paying tribute on social media on Saturday, February 8, whilst asking for privacy for the family as they mourn their loss, Callum released this statement: “At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.
“No family members is available for media interviews or comments.
“We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding."
Sign up for our new Breaking Newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.
The East Lothian actor, musician and model played PC George Kiss in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, and had a recurring role in the Fox series Monarch.
No criminal case has been opened so far into the deaths of Andrew and Dawn Searle, and local police say there is no preferred theory about how the couple died. Jean-Sébastien Orcibal, who represents the Villefranche-de-Rouergue area, told BBC News the cause of the death was still unclear at this stage.