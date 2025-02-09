An actor and country musician from East Lothian has spoken of his grief at the sudden death of his mother in France this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Kerr, 30, from Musselburgh took to social media on Saturday to issue a statement with his sister about their mother Dawn Searle. The bodies of Dawn Searle and her husband Andrew were discovered by a neighbour at the hamlet of Les Pesquiès, near Villefranche-de-Rouergue, in south-west France on Thursday.

The mum and stepdad of Hollyoaks actor Callum Kerr, pictured, were found dead in their home in France earlier this week. Photo by Instagram/@callum_kerr_1. | Instagram/@callum_kerr_1

Paying tribute on social media on Saturday, February 8, whilst asking for privacy for the family as they mourn their loss, Callum released this statement: “At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No family members is available for media interviews or comments.

“We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding."

Andrew and Dawn Searle, who moved to France from Scotland about 10 years ago, were discovered by their neighbour on Thursday

Sign up for our new Breaking Newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The East Lothian actor, musician and model played PC George Kiss in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, and had a recurring role in the Fox series Monarch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No criminal case has been opened so far into the deaths of Andrew and Dawn Searle, and local police say there is no preferred theory about how the couple died. Jean-Sébastien Orcibal, who represents the Villefranche-de-Rouergue area, told BBC News the cause of the death was still unclear at this stage.