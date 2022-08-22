News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian news: Emergency services attend late night fire in Prestonpans

The emergency services were called after a fire in an East Lothian town.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:27 am

The fire service was called to the Woodend area of Prestonpans last night after receiving reports of a fire at 11 pm.

There were no reported casualties and the fire service made the area safe before leaving.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.00pm on Sunday, 22 August to reports of a fire in the open at the Woodend area of Prestonpans.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance and two high pressure hose reels to the scene and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

