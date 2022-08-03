East Lothian news: Rangers suspect dropped cigarette responsible for fire at John Muir Country Park

Countryside Rangers in East Lothian suspect that a dropped cigarette was responsible for a fire at John Muir Country Park.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 8:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 8:56 am

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to deal with a fire at the popular East Coast beauty spot on Monday.

They were able to extinguish the fire which affected an area roughly 50 meters by 20 meters of woodland.

The East Lothian Countryside Rangers took to social media to ask people to take more care as there is currently a high risk of fire.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Longest-running venue operator says he has ‘lost conf...
East Lothian news: Rangers suspect dropped cigarette responsible for fire at John Muir Country Park
East LothianScottish Fire and Rescue Service