Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to deal with a fire at the popular East Coast beauty spot on Monday.

They were able to extinguish the fire which affected an area roughly 50 meters by 20 meters of woodland.

The East Lothian Countryside Rangers took to social media to ask people to take more care as there is currently a high risk of fire.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...