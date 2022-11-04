East Lothian news: Search continues for 13-year-old Aaron Anderson who went missing from Wallyford Park in the early hours of the morning
Police are appealing for help to trace a 13-year-old school boy.
By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 10:29am
Aaron Anderson was reported missing from Musselburgh Grammar School.
The 13-year old was last seen with 12-year-old Kai Malsen at Wallyford Park in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Kai has now been traced, but Aaron remains missing and Police Scotland are growing concerned for his safety.
Aaron is described as white, slim build, under 5ft in height, wearing a black Nike jacket, black jeans and black trainers.
Anyone with information about Aaron should contact 101 quoting incident number 2232 of November 2, 2022.