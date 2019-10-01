East Lothian personal trainer fighting for life 'deteriorating' as stepfather flies out to Vietnam

A 22-year-old personal trainer who was struck down by pneumonia while on a dream holiday in Vietnam is 'deteriorating', her stepfather has said.

Her stepfather Jimmy McAulay has flown out to Vietnam today to be with his wife and stepdaughter, Mekala Osborne, 22, from Wallyford who is in hospital in Hoi An, Danang.

Mekala Osborne is in hospital in Vietnam (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

Mr McAulay described Mekala's condition as deteriorating, less than a week after her mother Yvonne flew out to be with her daughter.

Ms Osborne is in an induced coma after becoming progressively more ill from what started as a simple sore throat during a holiday in the popular Far Eastern country.

Started with a sore throat

The personal trainer had been feeling fine until the sore throat developed into the more dangerous pneumonia.

In a post shortly before she was placed in a coma Mekala told pals: "Four days ago I started getting a sore throat, the day after I had a fever and my throat was in agony.

"Went to a pharmacy and they said it’s like post-infection symptoms so just gave me pain killers and said it should ease off. Yesterday morning when I arrived in Hoi An, I couldn’t speak, breathe or swallow.

"Went to see a doctor who said I had bronchitis and gave me hella lot of tablets to sort it. Last night in the hostel I couldn’t breathe again and was coughing up a lot of blood, ended up in hospital last night and kept in overnight whilst they ran some tests.

"Just been for an x-Ray this morning and the bronchitis spread into my right lung and caused pneumonia. I genuinely can’t believe this started as a sore throat that I just used Strepsils for. The Pacific Hospital in Hoi An are very helpful and I’m well looked after! Not sure how much longer I’ll be in for, but I just want to go home now and be in the arms of my mum and Jimmy."

Raised nearly £8,000 for the family

Friends, family and strangers have donated to a JustGiving fund to help pay for the family's travel to Vietnam to help look after their daughter.

The fund has now raised more than £7,600 for the family.

