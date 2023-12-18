News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian roads: A1 closed due to two-vehicle rush hour collision which saw man taken to hospital

Westbound carriageway closed near Dunbar
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Dec 2023, 08:54 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 09:23 GMT
The westbound carriageway of the A1 has been closed due to a two-vehicle rush hour collision near Dunbar earlier this morning, which saw a man taken to hospital for treatment.

AA Traffic News reported at around 7.30am this morning, Monday, December 18, that the major road was blocked and heavy traffic was building up due to the crash involving two vehicles on the A1 after Thistly Cross Roundabout, affecting traffic heading towards Edinburgh.

While, Traffic Scotland also reported the East Lothian crash at 7.30am this morning, posting on social media: “The A1 Northbound at Thistly Cross is currently closed due to a two vehicle collision. Police are in attendance and directing traffic. Traffic is beginning to build on approach, please take care.”

The A1 westbound at Thistly Cross is currently closed due to a two vehicle collision this morning. Police are in attendance and directing traffic.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.20am on Monday, December 18, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A1 near Dunbar. One man was taken to hospital for treatment and recovery has been arranged.”