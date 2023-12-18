Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The westbound carriageway of the A1 has been closed due to a two-vehicle rush hour collision near Dunbar earlier this morning, which saw a man taken to hospital for treatment.

AA Traffic News reported at around 7.30am this morning, Monday, December 18, that the major road was blocked and heavy traffic was building up due to the crash involving two vehicles on the A1 after Thistly Cross Roundabout, affecting traffic heading towards Edinburgh.

While, Traffic Scotland also reported the East Lothian crash at 7.30am this morning, posting on social media: “The A1 Northbound at Thistly Cross is currently closed due to a two vehicle collision. Police are in attendance and directing traffic. Traffic is beginning to build on approach, please take care.”

