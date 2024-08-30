Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Lothians’ newest service station has been launched on the site of a former racetrack.

Macmerry Services, which is just off the A1, is only the third in Scotland to open in partnership with the Co-op - which has a store on the site.

The service station has been built on land which was previously used for go-kart racing and outdoor activities. Thrill-seekers paradise Raceland closed its doors six years ago and the land was taken on by Euro Garage Ltd (EG On The Move).

Following the closure of the go-kart track it became a target for fly-tippers and fire bugs before the main building was demolished. Work on the site, which is also expected to add a McDonald’s drive thru, retail units, a builders yard and two trade warehouses, began last year.

The new Macmerry Services is now open for business. | LDR

The petrol station and Co-op are now open for business with the 24-hour service station including four electric vehicle charging points; 10 fuel pumps at the front plus six HGV and four AdBlue pumps.

The food service offer at the roadside service station also includes a Starbucks drive-through, a Subway and a Greggs.

David Macleod, Co-op store manager said: “The whole team is delighted to be part of the launch of a state-of-the art roadside services and brand new Co-op store.”

Zuber Issa, EG On The Move, CEO added: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Co-op to roll out their new convenience store formats.

“This partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services.”

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in-store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yoghurt pots, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.