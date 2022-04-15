Easter Break starts in style with Spring themed treasure trail in Dalkeith
After weeks of planning, the Transform team at Volunteer Midlothian recently put on a Easter treasure hunt event at Dalkeith Country Park.
By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:00 pm
The young volunteers left no egg unturned, with a refreshment stall filled with goodies kindly donated by Morrisons, a treasure trail, and a ‘guess the name of the rabbit’ game all on the go.
The event was the culmination of several weeks of hard work from the young volunteers, who met weekly to plan the event, including designing the posters, budgeting, teamwork and customer service.
They will all now receive Saltire Awards as recognition for organising and hosting this special Easter event.