Easter Break starts in style with Spring themed treasure trail in Dalkeith

The transform team at Volunteer Midlothian behind the Easter treasure trail event.

The young volunteers left no egg unturned, with a refreshment stall filled with goodies kindly donated by Morrisons, a treasure trail, and a ‘guess the name of the rabbit’ game all on the go.

The event was the culmination of several weeks of hard work from the young volunteers, who met weekly to plan the event, including designing the posters, budgeting, teamwork and customer service.

They will all now receive Saltire Awards as recognition for organising and hosting this special Easter event.