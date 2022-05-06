Easter treats at Loanhead care home

Local housebuilder Dandara donated arts and crafts materials, as well as an Easter tree, to delighted residents who quickly got to work creating a colourful selection of Easter bonnets.

Denise William, home manager from Pine Villa Care Home, said: “It was great to get our residents together to make their own Easter bonnets. Not only did it give them an opportunity to express their creativity, but it created a meaningful activity that allowed residents to share past stories and enjoy sensory interactions.

"We are thankful to Dandara for providing the materials that allowed our residents to take part in such a fun activity.”

Some of the Pine Villa Easter bonnets.

According to The National Care Forum, arts in care homes can provide many benefits to residents, such as increased confidence and improved brain function.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara East Scotland, added: “The arts play a vital role within care homes as they help to enhance residents’ emotional well-being, which is why it was important to us to donate materials for an arts and craft activity to Pine Villa Care Home.

"We love the creative Easter bonnet designs that the residents came up with!”

Residents with the Easter tree.

