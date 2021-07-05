Ed Sheeran: ‘I found Lewis Capaldi £500,000 house on the internet and he just bought it and moved in’

Sheeran was speaking on Garry Spence's Clyde 1 show when he shared the story about house-hunting for the West Lothian-raised singer – finding him a two-storey home worth around £500,000 in Glasgow

He said: “Lewis goes, ‘I'm looking to find a house’ and I was like, ‘oh cool’.

“I go on Rightmove and typed in Glasgow and within ten miles and I just sent him one and go, ‘how about this?’

Left, Ed Sheeran, and right, Lewis Capaldi.

“And he was like, ‘yeah, yeah, cool’. And he just bought it and moved in.”

And having found him a new home, Sheeran then set about finding a housewarming gift for the Someone You Loved singer.

Sheeran said: “So when he got his house I wanted to get him a housewarming present that was, like, really annoying.

“You know those massive vinyl dinosaurs like they have in zoos? Like the huge seven-metre things?

“I got him one of them made from China. He had to have a forklift truck get it off – so he had to go into town and rent a forklift.

“In solidarity, I got myself one too,” added the Shape of You hitmaker.

It's not the first property Capaldi has bought recently.

Last year, he flew the nest and left his family home in Whitburn in favour of a sprawling £1.6 million farmhouse in central Scotland.

The five-bedroom Victorian farmhouse boasts its own trout pond with an island and bridge, stables, a summer house and an en-suite Jacuzzi room.

Renovated by previous owners, it is a blend of traditional and ultra-modern features, pairing tartan carpets with neon lighting.

In 2009, Capaldi told fans he had less than £200 in his bank account after reading online that he has a net worth of £7.8 million.

After a string of chart-topping singles, it seems the royalties are now flying in, judging by his recent purchases.

