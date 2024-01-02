Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Computer-generated images have been created showing Edinburgh 26 years into the future in 2050.

The images were made by film editor Duncan Thomsen, who also created futuristic photos of other UK cities London, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

He said: "I wanted to show how the 20 and 30-year-olds today will design their future like 50 and 60-year-olds today designed theirs. With so many things available to them like AI and design structures, it will influence every country on the planet.

"I wanted to show how you can keep a city British and make it a global interest to people. They are all really exciting. London will always somewhat be leading the way in design. I like the idea of this Blade Runner future - it brought a smile to my face."

AI responds to prompts and commands set by the user and creates pictures by referencing billions of images online. Duncan, from Brighton, used the software Midjourney, through the application Discord.