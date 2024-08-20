Edinburgh 37-year-old man found dead at Bothwell Street in Leith following sudden death
Police officers were called to the sudden death of a 37-year-old Edinburgh man in Leith yesterday morning.
Officers attended a property at Bothwell Street at around 9.35am on Monday, August 19. Police said that there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.35am on Monday, August 19 we were called to the sudden death of a 37-year-old man on Bothwell Street in Edinburgh. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
