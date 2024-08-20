Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers were called to the sudden death of a 37-year-old Edinburgh man in Leith yesterday morning.

Officers attended a property at Bothwell Street at around 9.35am on Monday, August 19. Police said that there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police were called to the sudden death of a 37-year-old man at Bothwell Street, Edinburgh on Monday, August 19. | Google Maps

