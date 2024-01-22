News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh from above: 12 great drone photos of Edinburgh

Stunning photos of Edinburgh from the sky

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:14 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT

Here are 12 great drone photos taken of Edinburgh from the skies.

They include landmarks like Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street Gardens and the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. As well as photos of other areas in the city including Portobello, Leith and The Grassmarket.

1. George Street

An aerial shot of Edinburgh's Christmas activities on George Street, taken on November 20 2023 with a drone camera.

2. Queen Mother Memorial Garden

Drone image of The Queen Mother's Memorial Garden at the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh, taken during lockdown. Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS

3. Scottish Parliament

The Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood in Edinburgh, which provides accommodation for 129 members, their researchers and parliamentary staff. This aerial photo was taken in April, 2021. Photo: PA

4. Grassmarket

An aerial photo taken in April, 2020, showing the Grassmarket from Edinburgh Castle. Photo: National World

