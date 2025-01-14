Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Premium Bonds prize draw saw 21 lucky winners in Edinburgh and Lothian scoop a combined prize total of £190,000.

New research from CS2 Experts, CSDB.gg, analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the December Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - with two lucky people in Edinburgh and Lothian scooping a big win of £25,000.

Whilst no lucky winners from Edinburgh and Lothian winning any of the top prizes, nine people in Edinburgh and Lothian won £10,000, and 10 people won £5,000. Of the 21 local winners, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £45,648.

At a national level, there were 1,393 winners of high value prizes for the month of December. In total £42,910,000 was won between 3,029 winners, with two people winning the £1m jackpot, 82 people winning £100,000, a further 163 winners scooping up £50,000, 328 securing £25,000, and 818 welcoming £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Liverpool and Merseyside, whose winners received £1,545,000 with only £1,679,301 in holdings - £920 for every £1000 held.

Speaking on the findings, Corey Sims, a spokesperson for CSDB.gg said: “With many people heading into the new year worried about finances, investing in Premium Bonds has alleviated these concerns for many families across the nation.

“Not only do they provide a unique opportunity for people to increase their savings without risking their initial investment, but also the chance to win large jackpots which can be life-changing.”

Premium Bonds prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker. You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds. You can check your account via the NS&I website.