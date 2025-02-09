Edinburgh and Lothians apprenticeships available at Aldi supermarkets and warehouses

Aldi is looking to recruit over 500 new apprentices across the UK in 2025, including in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is welcoming applications for its apprenticeship scheme, with opportunities now live across stores and warehouse roles. At Aldi, store apprentices can earn £8.61 per hour, rising to £12.07.

Aldi is looking to recruit over 500 new apprentices across the UK in 2025, including in Edinburgh and the Lothians. | BIG Partnership

Lisa Murphy, training and development director at Aldi UK, said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years, and we’re excited to welcome the next intake of individuals to join our Aldi community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the scheme, candidates will gain valuable transferable skills, become experts in their roles, and receive industry-leading pay at one of the UK’s top grocery retailers.

“We’re keen to attract individuals from all backgrounds, and we really encourage anyone who is interested to apply, no matter your level of experience.”

✨ Find out all about Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇

Those working in Aldi warehouse roles can earn up to £11.18 per hour. | BIG Partnership

Successful applicants will be able to gain industry-recognised qualifications while they earn and will have access to a number of additional benefits, including a range of shopping discounts, a bike to work scheme, 28 days’ paid holiday and bank holidays, and a mortgage advice option where colleagues can seek free mortgage advice and access mortgage education. Aldi is also one of the only UK supermarkets to offer paid breaks.

Those interested in applying for the apprenticeship scheme with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/early-careers/apprenticeships