Council tax rises in Edinburgh and the Lothians are due to come into force on April 1 for the financial year running until the end of March 2024 – with three of the four local authorities agreeing their rises for this year.

End of council tax freeze in Scotland

Council tax in Scotland was frozen by the Scottish Government in 2007, with the freeze in what we pay our local authorities for running services such as street cleaning, bin uplifts and education, coming to an end two years ago. Since then councils across the country have been increasing the payment as they struggle to deal with a squeeze on their budgets, with many having to cut back on services and community facilities.

Residents in Edinburgh and the Lothians are due to see a rise in their council tax this coming financial year. Pictured (clockwise from top left) are: Edinburgh city centre, picture taken from Calton Hill (Getty), the viaduct in Midlothian near Newtongrange, Musselburgh town centre (National World) and Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian.

However, the latest rises in council tax come as people struggle with the worst cost of living crisis in generations, with prices increasing on everything from petrol to butter, while wages struggle to keep up with the large rises in inflation in the past year, with inflation currently at 10.1 per cent.

Council tax rises for Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian, and West Lothian

Those living in Edinburgh face a council tax increase of five per cent. Residents of East Lothian are facing a proposed seven per cent council tax hike, with councillors set to decide on this on Tuesday, February 28.