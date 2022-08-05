Edinburgh animal rescue centre needs dog food as team make public appeal

Attention animal lovers! The Scottish SPCA is appealing to the public to donate wet dog food to help the Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:10 pm

Items can be dropped directly at the centre, purchased from their Amazon wishlist, or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery.

Centre manager, Diane Aitchison, said: “We are in need of dog meat in jelly as we have lots of hungry mouths to feed at the moment!

“This food helps to keep dogs like Nala and Callie (pictured) happy and healthy while they wait to find their forever homes.

“Your support means that we can continue to provide the best care for our animals at our centre.

“We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare and we know our dogs will be too.”

Donations of dog food can be dropped at the centre reception between 1pm and 4pm daily at Mansfield Road, Balerno, EH14 7JU or purchased from the centre’s Amazon wishlist: https://amzn.to/3lRw3U8

