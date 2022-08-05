Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items can be dropped directly at the centre, purchased from their Amazon wishlist, or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery.

Centre manager, Diane Aitchison, said: “We are in need of dog meat in jelly as we have lots of hungry mouths to feed at the moment!

“This food helps to keep dogs like Nala and Callie (pictured) happy and healthy while they wait to find their forever homes.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to the public to donate wet dog food to help the Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Your support means that we can continue to provide the best care for our animals at our centre.

“We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare and we know our dogs will be too.”