Items can be dropped directly at the centre, purchased from their Amazon wishlist, or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery.
Centre manager, Diane Aitchison, said: “We are in need of dog meat in jelly as we have lots of hungry mouths to feed at the moment!
“This food helps to keep dogs like Nala and Callie (pictured) happy and healthy while they wait to find their forever homes.
Most Popular
-
1
West Lothian news: Two people have died and a woman and four children are in hospital after road crash near East Calder
-
2
A720: Edinburgh City Bypass closed at the Sheriffhall Roundabout after serious collision
-
3
Edinburgh's North Bridge won't re-open until 2025 as 'previously concealed issues' revealed
-
4
Edinburgh news: Pedestrian in hospital with life threatening injuries after crash at Sheriffhall Roundabout
-
5
Edinburgh crime news: Police investigating vandalism at Capital primary school after £5,000 worth of damage to school equipment
“Your support means that we can continue to provide the best care for our animals at our centre.
“We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare and we know our dogs will be too.”
Donations of dog food can be dropped at the centre reception between 1pm and 4pm daily at Mansfield Road, Balerno, EH14 7JU or purchased from the centre’s Amazon wishlist: https://amzn.to/3lRw3U8