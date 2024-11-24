A new monthly drop-in session for army veterans living in the Edinburgh area is opening this Tuesday, November 26.

Emma Weir, the local Community Builder for Help for Heroes is bringing a ‘Heroes Café’ to the Gyle Shopping Centre, as part of a programme to reach out to even more veterans across Edinburgh and the surrounding region.

Emma, who has been supporting veterans in Edinburgh for three and a half years, said: “We know that the city and surrounding area has one of the highest populations of veterans in the country. Over the years we’ve helped hundreds of people who have got in touch with us for support.

“The cafes give veterans an easy way to connect with others in the local area. People can just drop in and have a chat and a brew with others who share their life experiences. They can also find out about the different services we offer.

“It’s a gentle way to dip your toes back into the water and to feel like you’re part of a community again.”

Emma Weir who co-ordinates the service, with Chloe McKenrick, one of the local veterans who has been supported by the charity. | Submitted

Former service men and women can sometimes feel they’ve lost their support network, which can leave them feeling isolated and lonely. Adjusting to civilian life can also bring challenges.

A recent report showed that over a quarter (27 per cent) of adults who have served in the UK's armed forces have run out of food in the last 12 months, and they did not have money to buy more.

Help for Heroes offers practical support for anyone who has served from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

Chloe McKenrick, 49, from Dunfermline, was in the army for 22 years and has been supported by the Hidden Wounds service, which helps veterans deal with mental health challenges, and she has taken part in different sports and social activities.

She said: “I’ve attended a number of Help for Heroes Cafés and have always found them to be a great way to catch up with fellow veterans.

“It enables you to socialise in a civilian setting, which can be hard for some of us for a variety of reasons - and being with people who genuinely understand and support you makes you feel more relaxed and safe.”

The Help for Heroes café will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Space to Be in the Gyle Shopping Centre.

You can find out more by going to Help For Heroes Community Taster Sessions or by contacting Emma Weir by email at: [email protected].