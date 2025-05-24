An Edinburgh-based artist is fundraising for a new wheelchair that would allow her to work more independently around the city.

Shae Morgon is a 35-year-old artist from Gilmerton in Edinburgh. Five years ago, cancer treatment accelerated an existing degenerative condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), leaving Shae, who was also diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder in 2016, wheelchair bound.

She believes that people like her, who are ambulatory wheelchair users, are “falling through the net” in the care provision that they are receiving - with 24/7 wheelchair use a stipulation for receiving funding.

Shae said: “Scottish Government guidelines say that to qualify for things like funding for a powered chair, you have to be fully 24/7 reliant on your wheelchair, and if you can stand and take even a couple of steps, you don't qualify.”

“So a lot of people with conditions like EDS, who are ambulatory to a degree, are falling through the net, and that's why we're having to fundraise and do things privately.”

Now Shae is fundraising through GoFundMe to raise enough money to purchase adaptive wheels and batteries that will propel a manual wheelchair. It is the latest in a series of challenges she has faced as she studies HND Contemporary Art Practice at Edinburgh College.

She explains: “There has been a lot of learning curves on how to accommodate a wheelchair user in the studios, so I've had my space built to accommodate the stuff that I need. The issue I'm facing at the minute is I'm doing an art piece in a building called The Gatehouse, which is part of the Edinburgh College campus next week, but there's no ramp into it.

“There's only a temporary ramp, which someone has to come and put down, which means I can't work in there independently. It's just because these things have never come up, I'm the first one to encounter these problems and try and work with the college to find solutions.”

However, the challenges are not just limited to college campuses, with the city itself being difficult to navigate at times.

Shae said: “It's so common, especially around Edinburgh. I'm working on an art project at the minute and photographing all the places in Edinburgh when I'm out with friends, and I'm like, ‘oh, we can go in here’, and then there's a step, but there's no access, and I can't go to these places.”

Shae said that parts of her life are on hold until access improves across the city, and she is having to adapt how she approaches getting around, including getting a lighter chair.

Her fundraiser was launched earlier this month and she has raised more than £400 of the £5,300 that she needs. Much of that has come from fellow students who Shae said see the challenges she faces every day.

She said: “The initial response was really good. A lot of it has been my classmates who have been really supportive. And they can see how having this equipment would make my day to day life in the studio easier, and all these things. They're around me all the time, and see the challenges that I kind of face.”

