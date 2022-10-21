Edinburgh authors: 10 authors who were born in Edinburgh, from Ian Rankin to Irvine Welsh
The Capital is seeped in history, romance and literature, and some of the world’s greatest authors call the Capital their birthplace.
By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago
Edinburgh is well known for its arts, culture and literature. ver the last few hundred years, many of the world’s greatest authors have been born in this fair city. Here are just ten of them - which one is your favourite? Let us know!
Page 1 of 3