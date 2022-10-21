News you can trust since 1873
Here are ten authors who were born in Edinburgh

Edinburgh authors: 10 authors who were born in Edinburgh, from Ian Rankin to Irvine Welsh

The Capital is seeped in history, romance and literature, and some of the world’s greatest authors call the Capital their birthplace.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago

Edinburgh is well known for its arts, culture and literature. ver the last few hundred years, many of the world’s greatest authors have been born in this fair city. Here are just ten of them - which one is your favourite? Let us know!

1. Muriel Spark

Born in Edinburgh in 1918, this iconic author is probably most famous for her 1961 novel The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

2. Irvine Welsh

Irvine Welsh was born in Edinburgh in 1958 and is probably most famous for writing Trainspotting.

3. Jackie Kay

Jackie Kay was born in Edinburgh in 1961 and is most famous for Red Dust Road and Other Lovers.

4. Kenneth Grahame

Kenneth Grahame was born in Edinburgh in 1859 and wrote the beloved novel Wind in the Willows.

