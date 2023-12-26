2 . Panda & Sons

Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart recommends going to this Queen Street bar for a cocktail. He said: "Panda & Sons earned a spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list earlier this year, which tells you all you need to know. The capital cocktail bar, which is disguised as an old barber shop, ranked in 39th place and was the only UK bar outside of London to make the cut. Drop in any day of the week and you'll soon know why they're so highly-rated. The cocktails here are, literally, world class." Photo: Neil Hanna