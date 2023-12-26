With Edinburgh currently in the depths of winter, what better time of the year is there to brighten your life up and grab a cocktail?
We’ve chosen our favourite places in the Capital to sip a screwdriver or glug a gimlet. There are so many great bars, restaurants and events venues offering fantastic cocktails to thirsty Edinburgers. Among our choices are a Mexican restaurant and an Edinburgh bar which recently made a list of the best places in the world for cocktails.
1. Copper Blossom
Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn recommends going to this George Street bar for a cocktail this winter. He said: "This is the best place in Edinburgh to go for a cocktail in my humble opinion. The George Street venue’s cocktail offering has been creatively curated by their expert mixologist team, drawing inspiration from consumer trends, spirits and flavours from Scotland and around the world, as well as consumer-led trends. No matter what you choose from their extensive cocktails menu, you are in for a tasty treat." Photo: Signature Group
2. Panda & Sons
Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart recommends going to this Queen Street bar for a cocktail. He said: "Panda & Sons earned a spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list earlier this year, which tells you all you need to know. The capital cocktail bar, which is disguised as an old barber shop, ranked in 39th place and was the only UK bar outside of London to make the cut. Drop in any day of the week and you'll soon know why they're so highly-rated. The cocktails here are, literally, world class." Photo: Neil Hanna
3. The Voodoo Rooms
Evening News reporter Jolene Campbell chose this bar at the back of Cafe Royal at the West End as a great place to grab a cocktail. She said: "Voodoo Rooms is a hidden gem tucked away in a lane behind Princes Street. It has a glitzy interior of black and gold, high-arched Victorian windows and a speakeasy for live music. I did a cocktail-making class here and it was so much fun trying to come up with my own creation. The cocktails are unique, the Tea for Tiger’ and ‘Flight Club’ are a must." Photo: Google Maps
4. The Devil's Advocate
Trainee reporter recommends going to this bar situated just off the High Street for a cocktail. He said: "It’s always great to visit the bars located in the old medieval closes and wynds in Old Town, and a particular favourite of mine is Devil’s Advocate on Advocate Close. The drinks and atmosphere is always amazing there and I definitely recommend the Espresso martini." Photo: toby williams