The Edinburgh-based writer said he was willing to give away the ticket for the much-anticipated game on Wednesday after his team West Ham lost to Frankfurt in the semi-final and was kicked out of the competition.

On his verified Twitter account, Mr Welsh said: “As @WestHam unfortunately didn’t make the Europa final, I now have a spare ticket. Rather than waste it I would like to donate it to a Rangers fan.

“This is not a hoax, please get in touch if interested. Will need details to transfer it to your phone as guest for UEFA security.”

Rangers are set to play Frankfurt in the final in Seville on May 18, and fans have been going to great lengths to find ways to travel to the Spanish city to watch the game.

But only some lucky fans have managed to secure tickets to the match, with season ticket holders having been entered into a ballot.

Many took to Twitter to praise Mr Welsh for the offer, with one branding it a ‘cracking gesture’.

Others made cases for why they should get the ticket and some even nominated fans they believed deserved it most.

One said: “There are six of us travelling and one doesn’t have a ticket. He is a season ticket holder and would love to go. Please consider us! Thanks.”

Another said: “A lovely gesture. By the way, it's my 60th birthday today and I have no match ticket. #justsaying”

Many made Trainspotting-inspired jokes too, with one man having replied with lyrics to ‘Choose Life’ from the film: “Choose a life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a ******* big television. Choose washing machines, cars, compact disc players and electrical tin openers... Choose Me.”

Mr Welsh revealed later that he had given away the ticket to a man who messaged him early this morning.