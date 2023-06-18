An antiques expert from Edinburgh who works for the BBC has thanked everyone for their support after she revealed earlier this week that she had been diagnosed with an incurable aggressive grade 4 brain tumour.

Theo Burrell, 36, has been part of the BBC's Antique's Road Show team since 2020, and also works for Lyon and Turnbull Auction House – which is currently fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Theo revealed her heartbreaking diagnosis on Wednesday, June 14 on her Instagram account, adding in an interview with the Sun newspaper that she believes she only has one or two years left to live.

Theo Burrell, 36, who joined BBC's Antique's Road Show team in 2020, has been diagnosed with a grade four brain tumour. Stock photo by Greg MacVean.

She said: “This time last year I was diagnosed with an incurable aggressive grade 4 brain tumour. Since then I've had surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy to keep the cancer under control. But my friends and I are doing something positive in light of this by running a fundraising auction - with many incredible lots!”

And on Friday, June 16, she again took to Instagram to thank people for their support and kindness since she revealed her devastating news.

She said: “I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who has been in touch over the last few days - it's been wonderful to receive so many messages and words of support.

