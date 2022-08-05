Edinburgh beer gardens: The 12 best pub gardens in Edinburgh, as chosen by you

It’s the perfect time to flock to one of the many pubs in Edinburgh which have fantastic beer gardens.
So we asked our readers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter where their favourite beer garden in Edinburgh is. Here are their recommendations…
1. The Pear Tree
Out of all the pubs in Edinburgh, The Pear Tree was the name which came up the most when our readers were asked their favourite pub gardens. Found in Newington, its famous beer garden has a big screen for football fans, fairy lights, and is known for hosting barbecues and live music.
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Torfin
Cosy up next to a chiminea and enjoy a drink and some tasty pub grub in The Torfin's secret garden. You can find this pub in St Johns Road, Corstorphine.
Photo: The Torfin
3. The Three Sisters
The Three Sisters in Cowgate has a lively atmosphere and the perfect pub garden for watching live sports. With its big projector screen, picnic benches, and hanging blossoms, you can soak up the Scottish sunshine (when it comes) in this courtyard while watching the match.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Portobello Tap
Portobello Tap in sunny Porty has a newly-renovated beer garden for guests to enjoy. This craft beer pub has a range of ales and draught to choose from, including from Scotland's independent breweries.
Photo: Portobello Tap