Australian indie-rockers DMA’s will play a massive gig at the Royal Highland Centre Showground’s Big Top this summer.

The three-piece from Sydney will perform in the Capital on Friday, June 10. Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (March 25) via gigsinscotland.com.

The band, comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took are known for their brand of anthemic indie-rock.

Formed in 2012, the band’s best-known tracks include rousing numbers Lay Down, In The Air and Delete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their sound evolved somewhat with their euphoric, coming-of-age third album, the UK Top 5 hit The Glow, which NME described as “a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence.”

After The Glow became the band’s highest-charting album, DMA’S have continued to go from strength-to-strength.

Their recent UK tour saw them play to a combined audience of 65,000 people – including a 10,000 capacity sold-out London show at the prestigious Alexandra Palace and two unforgettable sold out nights at O2 Academy Edinburgh.

Joining DMA’S on June 10 will be fast-rising Edinburgh band Vistas, who have made their name by gigging tirelessly across the UK.

The Capital band have quickly become one of the most promising indie bands in the UK after garnering supporting from Jack Saunders, Huw Stephens and Annie Mac over the years.

Glasgow’s Rianne Downey also joins the bill, bringing her courageous and beautiful songs to The Big Top.

Earlier this month it was annouced that Richard Ashcroft, frontman of indie legends The Verve, will play a massive gig at the Royal Highland Centre Showground’s Big Top on Friday June 17.

Ashcroft has penned some of the most iconic songs of the 90s, with Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and The Drugs Don’t Work all stand out tracks on The Verve’s ten-million-selling Urban Hymns.

The indie icon will treat fans to a selection of his best solo work – including tracks from latest album Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 – alongside classics from The Verve’s back catalogue.

Tickets for the Wigan-born singer’s Capital gig are on sale now via gigsinscotland.com.

DMA’s and Ashcroft join the likes of 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim as part of the brand new Big Top Festival.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.