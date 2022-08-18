Members of the Unite, GMB and Unison trade unions are taking part in the action which hopes to win a significantly improved pay offer for local government staff.

GMB Scotland organiser Kirsten Muat explained: “Waste will pile up for the remainder of the festival and when people ask why we will tell them: GMB members are not prepared to accept working poverty in our local services as an inevitability even if our political leaders are.

“These strikes are a direct response to the failures of Cosla and the Scottish Government over the last six months to recognise the impact of this cost-of-living crisis on our members and to bring forward a pay offer worthy of their consultation.”

Pictures show the strikers protesting outside the council offices as well as litter building up on the streets.

Edinburgh bin strike: Pictures show the strikers picket outside the Council offices as 11 more days of industrial action planned in the Capital

Workers at waste and recycling depots across the city have rejected a formal pay offer from councils body Cosla of 3.5%.

Workers gathered this morning to protest.

GMB Scotland organiser Kirsten Muat said: "This strike is locked-in but if political leaders want to curtail its impact and avoid the prospect of more strikes across more councils in the weeks to come, then they must urgently make a significantly improved pay offer."