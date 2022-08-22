Edinburgh bin strike: Shocking pictures show the rubbish building up in the Capital as the strikes continue
Litter has been building up on the streets of the Capital amid an 11 day strike during the festival.
By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:04 pm
Pictures taken from around Edinburgh show the shocking build up of rubbish as the bin strike continues.
Around 250 members of staff walked out on Thursday, with the action not scheduled to conclude until 30 August, covering the rest of the Fringe.
Union leaders will meet this week to consider a five per cent pay increase for refuse workers as comedians performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe slated the situation.
Undefined: twitter
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3