Edinburgh bin strike: Shocking pictures show the rubbish building up in the Capital as the strikes continue

Litter has been building up on the streets of the Capital amid an 11 day strike during the festival.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:04 pm

Pictures taken from around Edinburgh show the shocking build up of rubbish as the bin strike continues.

Around 250 members of staff walked out on Thursday, with the action not scheduled to conclude until 30 August, covering the rest of the Fringe.

Union leaders will meet this week to consider a five per cent pay increase for refuse workers as comedians performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe slated the situation.

Edinburgh bin strike: Shocking pictures show the rubbish building up in the Capital as the strikes continue

Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes a new pay offer to local government workers will end the “disruption” in Edinburgh – where a strike by council staff has left litter bins overflowing.

The walkout, the first in a series of protests planned by trade unions, is due to go on until August 30, with bins around the city already overflowing with rubbish as a result of not being emptied.

The action comes while Edinburgh is the “centre of the cultural world”, the First Minister said.

