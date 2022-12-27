Edinburgh: Body found on Arthur's Seat
By PA
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 2:17pm
The body of a man has been found on Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh. Emergency services were called after the discovery was made at about 8am this morning (Tuesday).
Formal identification of the body has yet to take place, however the family of Robert Corner (50), who was reported missing from the Baronscourt area, has been informed. A police spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.