AN Edinburgh-bound passenger flight declared a mid-air emergency on Monday, after a passenger onboard fell ill.

The plane, travelling from Palma de Mallorca to Edinburgh Airport, signalled an emergency onboard as a 7700 squawk code was issued.

The flight took off from the Balearic Islands at 10.27am and was due to land in Edinburgh at 1.08pm.

Jet2 confirmed that a passenger on the flight was unwell and the crew requested medical assistance.

