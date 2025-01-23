Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for the demolition of two buildings in Dalry to make way for a new 134-bedroom student accommodation complex have been submitted to the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sungate Ventures Ltd applied for permission on January 9 to demolish the existing buildings at 2-3 West Park Place so the site can be redeveloped for purpose built student accommodation, with ancillary amenity and associated cycle parking, landscaping and associated works.

An artist's impression of the proposed new student accommodation in Dalry. | City of Edinburgh Council

Working with Viridis Real Estate Services Ltd, the applicant hopes to build a new five-storey building comprising student accommodation consisting of 134 student rooms and associated internal and external amenities and ancillary services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Internal student amenity space would be distributed throughout three floors on the ground and lower ground levels. Communal kitchens and living areas accommodate the cluster dorm typology, as well as communal toilets and secure cycle storage. No car parking is proposed within the scheme.

West Park Place in Dalry as it currently is. | City of Edinburgh Council

The site is located on the western side of West Park Place, a short cul-desac road which can only be accessed from Dalry Road to the south. It is occupied by two former industrial buildings which date from the 1920s.

The main entrance to the proposed new building would be located on West Park Place, and would include a reception area, parcel store and student communal area, with a view through to the rear garden. An enclosed sunken courtyard on the lower ground floor would work in tandem with the student amenity areas on the lower floors.

In the design statement, the applicant highlighted the poor condition of the existing buildings: “The building is currently unoccupied and is suffering significant structural defects due to the building’s age and lack of significant maintenance over it’s lifespan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear that the condition of the building is very poor, with spalling and cracking visible in a number of locations to the existing concrete encased steel frame.

“One corner of the building has been designated unsafe by the previous landlord’s engineers and temporary works have been installed to help prevent any movement or potential collapse of the building.”

Another artist's impression image of the proposed new student complex at West Park Place. | City of Edinburgh Council

The heritage statement in the planning documents for this application added: “The proposed development will require the removal of all of the existing buildings within the site.

“The buildings have been subject to gradual extension and alteration overtime including a number of piecemeal additions, resulting in the two adjacent buildings becoming conjoined. This has led to very inefficient building layouts and a number of poor-quality spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The demolition of the buildings is therefore considered to be acceptable and will enable the redevelopment of the site with new buildings which allow a more logical and efficient use of the available space.

“Taking into account comments raised during the Historic Environment Scotland assessment of the significance of the existing buildings and comments raised during the pre-application process, the proposals for the site have been developed to respond to the existing historic industrial character of West Park Place.

“The proposed development has been positioned within the eastern part of the site, with the primary elevation to West Park Place mirroring that of the existing building and responding to the irregular plan of the property boundary.

“The proposed development is of six-storey height with the sixth level set back from the external walls on all four sides. This broadly corresponds both to the height of the existing buildings within the site, which is of maximum five-storey height and to the character of the surroundings where existing buildings are predominantly of four-storey height.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, it is concluded that the proposed development has been designed to respond to the historic industrial characteristics of the area of townscape within which it is located. It will rationalise the use of the site enabling a more logical and efficient use of the space.”

The applicant hopes to build a new five-storey building comprising student accommodation consisting of 134 student rooms. | City of Edinburgh Council

The student accommodation would be managed by Lumis Living, which said in its management plan for the Dalry site: “We are committed to providing safe, comfortable, and supportive accommodations for all students. This management plan ensures a well-maintained and inclusive environment conducive to student success.”

Lumis Living in the in-house operating company of Viridis Real Estate Services Ltd.

The proposals will now be decided upon by the council’s planning department. The online application has so far no objections or notes of support.