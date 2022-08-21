Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natural skincare company Amaranthine, founded by Sarah, and Lucy’s Lucky Cloud brand have both won silver medals in the 2022 Free-From Skincare Awards.

The Europe-wide awards, now in their 11th year, were established to reward manufacturers of skincare products that are free from many of the preservatives, additives and fragrances associated with ethical, environmental and health concerns, as well as causing skin sensitivities and allergies.

Amaranthine was successful in the Problem Skin category with its best-selling facial oil, while Lucky Cloud came through in the Face Care (rinse off) category with its newly launched purifying 3-in-1 cleanser and mask.

Business rivals Lucy Cardwell and Sarah Rueger celebrate success in the 2022 Free From Skincare Awards.

It was cause for a joint celebrations for entrepreneurial adversaries Lucy and Sarah, whose respective studios happen to be side by side in the same building at Edinburgh Palette, St Margaret’s House, London Road.

“Not only are we both Edinburgh-based natural skincare brands, our workshops actually share a wall, which is quite funny to be honest. While we don’t share details about our product developments, it’s so amazing to have someone close by to chat to about skincare and the industry,” said Sarah.

Lucy agreed, adding: “This isn’t the first time we’ve both won awards in the same competition; it’s super empowering to celebrate together. Having someone who really understands what goes into every stage of running a beauty brand just a knock of the door away is brilliant.”

Amaranthine was born in 2017 when Sarah decided to turn her hobby into a business, with encouragement from family and friends. She had recently qualified as a clinical aromatherapist, and with her previous training as a nurse and beauty therapist, felt she had the background knowledge and experience needed to create a skincare range that customers would love.