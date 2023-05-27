The Voodoo Rooms has been crowned ‘Edinburgh’s brainiest business’ after winning the annual Marie Curie black-tie quiz dinner in the capital, one of the charity’s biggest fundraising nights of the year.

The Edinburgh Brain Game took place on Thursday, May 25, at Prestonfield House with high profile guests including Greg McHugh aka Gary Tank Commander, BBC’s Laura Miller and celebrity chef Tony Singh MBE in attendance, as well as some of the biggest names in the Edinburgh business community. Throughout the evening, a series of quiz rounds took place, covering sport, current affairs, TV & film and music to help identify the smartest business in the room.

The team from The Voodoo Rooms at West Register Street triumphed, and took to the stage to accept the coveted trophy. Hosted by sports presenter Alison Walker, more than 230 guests from across the business world came together, with an impressive £79,777 raised on the night for the charity. Top local companies participating included Edinburgh Airport, KPMG, Hampden & Co Bankers and United Airlines.

Staff from Voodoo Rooms collect their trophy after winning Edinburgh’ Brain Game for Marie Curie. Photo by Kieran Chambers.

Catherine Maclean, special events manager at Marie Curie, said: “This event is such a significant night for the charity and the work we carry out in the city and we have raised a fantastic amount. The support from Edinburgh’s business world was overwhelming and the competition in the room on the night was electric. A huge congratulations to the team from The Voodoo Rooms in coming out on top and being crowned Edinburgh’s brainiest business.

“This is only our second year running this event in Edinburgh and we want to build on the success of that every year. To do that, we need the continued backing of the business community and our committee who help make it all possible.

“In the last year, our Edinburgh Hospice supported patients and their families 365 days of the year. Our nursing service in the community provide vital overnight care for patients to help them when it is their wish to die at home. Events like Edinburgh Brain Game ensure we can continue to provide these important services to people who need it the most, so a massive thank you to everyone who came along.”