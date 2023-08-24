Konj Cafe at Tollcross has become ‘home from home’ for Iranians in Edinburgh, but now it could be forced to close because of electricity prices

Four years ago, single mother Faranak Habibi opened a tiny Persian cafe at Tollcross, eager to bring a taste of Iranian food and culture to Edinburgh.

She says Konj Cafe in Home Street has become a favourite gathering place for Iranians living in Edinburgh and a haven for students from Iran studying away from home. But now she fears she could be forced to give it all up because of huge electricity bills.

"Since April up to now I've paid more than £5,000. I am on the knife edge of losing my business and thus the livelihoods of myself and my two staff members. I know loads of other small businesses who are also struggling – they cannot afford it any more. If feels like we're working really hard just for the energy company.”

Konj Cafe owner Faranak Habibi (left) with manager Alex Taggart. Ms Habibi fears sky-high electricity bills could force her to close.

She said she was also having trouble with an energy broker who blocked her attempts to switch suppliers. “The government has no cap on electricity bills for businesses. Brokers and the private sector can do whatever they like. They are killing business. During Covid we got grants to help us survive, but in this critical situation there is very little help.

"I am a single mother with an autistic child. My staff rely on me to help them pay their own bills, but as of this month, despite business from the Fringe, I am deeply under water with expenses."

Ms Habibi worked as an aircraft controller in London before opening Konj Cafe. “I wanted to bring the home cooking traditions of my mother and grandmother which nourished my child, and had nourished me and my sisters growing up to Edinburgh, and show people that Persian cuisine was diverse, unique and healthy. We're the only Iranian coffee shop in Edinburgh."

But she said Konj Café had evolved far beyond a place to drink coffee or have lunch. She said it was now regarded as a "home from home" by the Iranian community and her loyal customer base.

"We have seen first dates, wedding anniversaries, both first birthdays and 92nd birthdays and every life event in between and around. Girls from the UAE and Saudi Arabia who are allowed by their families to study in Edinburgh come to us as a safe place where everything feels familiar, and where they know they will never feel alone.

“It is not hyperbole when I tell you that hundreds of young people call me "Auntie", and there is no truer reflection to what Konj means to the community and what it means to me. Parents all over the world trust me to look after their children when they go away from home, even if it is only to give advice over a cup of tea. I cannot express how truly devastating it would be if my business had to close down over something as simple as an energy bill."

Garry Clark, of the Federation of Small Businesses, said his organisation believed very strongly there should be an energy cap for smaller businesses. And he said Ms Habibi’s case illustrated the need for that.