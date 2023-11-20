Edinburgh cafes: New Four Square Park Cafe to open at Saughton Park to help city's homeless people
Edinburgh-based charity Four Square has opened a new café in Saughton Park to support people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness in the Capital.
The profits made from the Four Square Park Café will help to generate income and provide volunteering and training opportunities to support individuals facing homelessness across Edinburgh.
As an organisation committed to the belief that everyone deserves a home and a place in the community, Four Square has been providing support, advice, accommodation, and learning and training opportunities for over four decades. It operates one of Scotland's largest social enterprises, the Edinburgh Furniture Initiative on Gorgie Road, which sells donated furniture to support its charity.
Four Square chief executive Jane Devine, said: "Four Square has been a major provider of services for homeless and vulnerable individuals in Edinburgh for 40 years. Our history is rooted in adapting and creating innovative solutions to address the changing needs of those experiencing homelessness. The opening of the Four Square Park Café is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide employment, volunteering, and training opportunities while generating income to continue our mission."
The café, which opens Monday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm, aims to not only offer a wide range of food and drinks but also serve as a platform for empowering those facing homelessness. By embracing a social enterprise model, the café generates income and offers valuable volunteering and training opportunities to support individuals across Edinburgh in their journey towards stable housing and self-sufficiency.