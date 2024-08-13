Edinburgh care home residents enjoy The 3rd Annual Fringe Cares Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

2024 Fringe Cares Festival – conceived by The Edinburgh Interfaith Association back in 2023 – started once again with a very successful event at Queen’s Manor Care Home on Queensferry Road.

Performers from all over the world take part in the Fringe Cares Festival which brings a taste of the musical & theatrical talents of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to all residents of 7 care homes in the city, in a partnership sponsored by Barchester Healthcare, The Edinburgh Interfaith Association, Scottish Care and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Queens Manor Care Home, the founding care home Residents, relatives, friends and staff – along with several guests from the local community, were able to participate in a full afternoon of entertainment. Lord Provost Councillor Robert Aldridge attended and said, “This is my favourite part of the Fringe”

The event included a piper on arrival, drinks canapes and cocktails. Street performer Andie Mars with her impressive hula hoops displays, forget me Nots Children’s’ Parties provided face painting and visiting Princess Ariel. Matthew Shiel, award winning classical pianist played in the foyer. The main act – “Ella, Etta and Eartha”, singer Melissa Western and her 2 accompanists rounded off the show in a performance inspired by those legendary female singers.

Margaret-Ann Dadidson, sponsors, performing act and Councillor Robert Adridge Edinburgh Lord Provost

Professor Joe Goldblatt, who inspired and instigated the Fringe Cares Festival explained: “The first year my wife and I sponsored one performer and I was amazed when residents who had not spoken for months suddenly burst forth into song, in French, when a Fringe performer began to sing the Edith Piaf classic ‘ La vie en rose’.

As they sang along, I was speechless and in awe of the power of musical memories to inspire their strong positive emotions and awaken their senses. The events of this year so far at Queens Manor were no less than spectacular – offering the same level of amazement that we had in our founding year”

Margaret-Ann Davidson, General Manager of Queens Manor in Edinburgh, said: “I am delighted the Queens Manor Team is able to support our residents to participate in such an exciting initiative, which has grown each year; and we are proud to be part of Barchester Healthcare, the founding sponsor for this special programme. Music, entertainment, time with loved ones and friends are key elements of life enrichment for all care home residents. In years gone by the Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe would have been part of the lives of many of those in our care.

Through the Fringe Cares Festival, we are able to bring a flavour of the excitement, fun, and delights of the Festival Fringe to our residents at home. The long-term aim of this project is to help ensure that all care home residents in Edinburgh have access to the Fringe Cares Festival in the next 10 years – regardless of care provider. There are many other entertainers participating at the other 6 care homes. We look forward to the feedback and photographs”.

Resident Betty Roy & Family

The executive director of the Edinburgh Interfaith Association, Iain Stewart said: “EIFA is very proud to have conceived this programme as part of our commitment to bringing people together to celebrate, communicate, and appreciate one another through music. The 36-year-old EIFA is the oldest interfaith association and represents all faiths and none promoting respect, understanding, peace and love.

The Fringe Cares Festival at Barchester dramatically demonstrates that we may all come together and benefit through music”.

We are already looking at inspiration and planning for this event in 2025 – if you would like to be involved or become a sponsor, please reach out to either Joe Goldblatt at [email protected] or [email protected].