Edinburgh care home residents have a hoot with local pupils

With their binoculars at the ready, residents and pupils from the school’s Primary 4 class recorded the birds they spotted in the home’s garden and discussed their favourite species.

They also coloured drawings of some of the UK’s most common birds together, giving residents an opportunity to reminisce about enjoying the nature around us in their younger years.

An RSPB team leader, Grant, also visited the home to give everyone a special talk, covering all things local birds.

Residents at Murrayside and local pupils had their binoculars at the ready.

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “We had a fantastic time taking part birdwatching with pupils from Carrick Knowe Primary School.

“Intergenerational relationships have proven to be incredibly enriching, as they provide an opportunity for younger and older generations to learn from each other. These relationships can be particularly beneficial for older people, as they can offer a sense of purpose and prompt conversations as residents reflect on their younger years.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Carrick Knowe Primary School for taking part, and we can’t wait to join forces again soon!”

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair salon, café and Namaste rooms.