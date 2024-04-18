Edinburgh care homes receive top dementia accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue, and Murrayside, on South Beechwood, received the accreditation, Care Fit for VIPS, which recognises the team’s work alongside residents and families to improve the lives of those living with dementia.

Developed in 2004, the Care Fit for VIPS framework was introduced by dementia experts in partnership with the University of Worcester and is centered around four key aspects: valuing those living with dementia, treating everyone as an individual, showing empathy towards those living with the condition, and recognising the need for a stimulating social environment.

As part of the partnership, Care UK experts also helped to develop bespoke training programmes to enable teams to be at the forefront of dementia care.

Lauder Lodge team.

Both homes achieved the accreditation by offering an extremely high level of care for those living with dementia, impressing with a score of 91% for Lauder Lodge and 94% for Murrayside after an internal inspection by Care UK’s top dementia experts.

The report noted that Namaste Care sessions have been integrated into daily life within both homes – promoting a holistic approach to caring for someone living with dementia, including hand massage techniques and soft, relaxing music.

Lauder Lodge had recorded 180 sessions, and Murrayside 233, over the past month alone, each averaging a little more than an hour. Care teams across both homes were also praised for the high level of person-centered support given to residents at all times.

Both Lauder Lodge and Murrayside are purpose-built, with corridors and communal areas designed to ensure residents can easily find their way around and understand the purpose of the rooms. Memory boxes also feature outside each residents’ room to reflect the individual, including items and photos from their past.

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “We’re delighted that our commitment to providing the highest possible standards of dementia care has been recognized, and that Care UK’s top dementia experts have awarded us with the Care VIPS accreditation.

"Despite misconceptions, it is possible to lead a fulfilling life with dementia – which is why we truly believe in person-centred care, and in ensuring every single resident feels safe, valued and supported to be as independent as possible.”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, added: “We’ve been working towards our Care Fit for VIPS accreditation for several years now, so I’d like to say a huge thank you to the whole team, as well as the residents and relatives who make Murrayside a wonderful place to call home.”

Lauder Lodge and Murrayside care homes have been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care homes incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities, and have their own cinemas, hair salons and cafés.

For more information about Lauder Lodge, please call Senior Customer Relations Manager, Richard Annan, on 0131 516 4006, or email [email protected]

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Cliona Robertson, on 0131 516 2487, or email [email protected]